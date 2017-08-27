PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 8/27/2017

Back again with a whole new bunch of music to get your week started on the right beat . Enjoy !

HOUR # 1

Jen Siukola/Gibb’s Hill/Lighthouse Reveriie/JSM/2017

Pete Malinverni/Come Sunday/Heaven/Saranac Records/2017

Miles Donahue/All Grown Up/The Bug/Whaling City Sound/2017

Laura Ainsworth/Long Ago And Far Away/New Vintage/Eclectus Records/2017

John Beasley/Ugly Beauty-Pannonica/MONK’estra vol.2/Mack Avenue/2017

Mauricio De Souza/Spring Ain’t Here/Trajetorias/Pitoca Music/2016

Carol Welsman/Send In The Clowns/For You/Welcar Music/2017

Ron Francis Blake/Northern Lights/Assimilation/HSH/2017

Carlos Vega/Reflections of Happy/Bird’s Up/Origin/2017

HOUR # 2

Andy Adamson Quintet/Divided We Stand/First Light/Andros Records/2017

John Pizzarelli/She’s So Sensitive/Sinatra & Jobim @ 50/Concord/2017

Tardo Hammer Trio/Little Willie Leaps/Swinging On A Star/Cellar Live/2017

Marcus Monteiro/Slammin’ Around/Another Pasrt of Me/Whaling City Sound/2017

The Liberation Music Collective/An Afterlife for the Unn amed/Rebel Portraiture/Ad Astrum Records/2017

Jerry Douglas Band/The Last Wild Moor/What If/Rounder Records/2017

Douye/All The Things You Are/Daddy Said So/Groove Note Records/2017

Joe Policastro Trio/Angela/Screen Sounds/JeruJazz Records/2017

Jeff Coffin/Racer X/Next Time Yellow/Ear Up Records/2017

MRJAZZ 138 August 27th, 2017

