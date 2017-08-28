Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: August 28, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: TexaSongs

Been thinkin’ a lot about Texas this weekend, and what some of those folks are going thru with Hurricane Harvey & all. So I scrapped my plans for a “new music” show today and decided to go with songs about Texas. Not sad-sack songs about hurricanes, floods & rain, but (mostly) songs celebrating all things Texas. Enjoy!

Opening Texas Set:
Jimmy Buffett: Hello Texas: Urban Cowboy
Lyle Lovett: That’s Right, You’re Not From Texas: The Road to Ensenada
Terry Allen: Gone To Texas: Human Remains
Old 97’s: W. TX Teardrops: Too Far To Care
Sam Baker: Truale: Mercy
Austin Lounge Lizards: Stupid Texas Song: Employee of the Month

Texas Cities, Pt. 1:
The Flatlanders: Dallas: The Odessa Tapes
Dave Alvin: Abilene: Blackjack David
Steve Earle: Home To Houston: The Revolution Starts Now
Strangetowne: Amarillo Girls: Hard Earned Love
Waylon Jennings: Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love): The RCA Years
Marty Robbins: El Paso: Gunfighter Ballads And Trail Songs

Texas Ladies:
Bo Porter: She Likes Living in Texas: Try It, You’ll Like It
Hadden Sayers: Sweet Texas Girls: Hard Dollar
Slaid Cleaves: Texas Love Song: Still Fighting The War
Bill Chambers: Dreaming ‘Bout Texas: Sleeping With The Blues
Sterling Highway: You & West Texas in a Frame: single
Emmylou Harris: Waltz Across Texas Tonight: Songbird – Rare Tracks & Forgotten Gems

Middle Texas Set:
Butch Hancock: West Texas Waltz: Own & Own
Turnpike Troubadours: If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band): High Cotton – A Tribute to Alabama
Kenny Rogers: Planet Texas: Something Inside So Strong
Gary Nicholson, Darrell Scott, & Tim O’Brien: Texas Cookin’: This One’s For Him – A Tribute To Guy Clark

Texas Cities, Pt. 2:
The Bart Walker Band: Austin City Limits Sign: Who I Am
Old Crow Medicine Show: Sweet Amarillo: Remedy
Todd Snider: Corpus Christi Bay: The Excitement Plan
Doug Sahm: (Is Anybody Going To) San Antone: Original Texas Groover
Jimmy Webb w/Lucinda Williams: Galveston: Jimmy Webb

Closing Texas Set:
Guy Clark: Texas 1947: The Essential Guy Clark
Pat Green: I Like Texas: Dancehall Dreamer

Playlist:

140 August 28th, 2017

