Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: August 28, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: TexaSongs

Been thinkin’ a lot about Texas this weekend, and what some of those folks are going thru with Hurricane Harvey & all. So I scrapped my plans for a “new music” show today and decided to go with songs about Texas. Not sad-sack songs about hurricanes, floods & rain, but (mostly) songs celebrating all things Texas. Enjoy!

Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: August 28, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: TexaSongs

Opening Texas Set:

Jimmy Buffett: Hello Texas: Urban Cowboy

Lyle Lovett: That’s Right, You’re Not From Texas: The Road to Ensenada

Terry Allen: Gone To Texas: Human Remains

Old 97’s: W. TX Teardrops: Too Far To Care

Sam Baker: Truale: Mercy

Austin Lounge Lizards: Stupid Texas Song: Employee of the Month

Texas Cities, Pt. 1:

The Flatlanders: Dallas: The Odessa Tapes

Dave Alvin: Abilene: Blackjack David

Steve Earle: Home To Houston: The Revolution Starts Now

Strangetowne: Amarillo Girls: Hard Earned Love

Waylon Jennings: Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love): The RCA Years

Marty Robbins: El Paso: Gunfighter Ballads And Trail Songs

Texas Ladies:

Bo Porter: She Likes Living in Texas: Try It, You’ll Like It

Hadden Sayers: Sweet Texas Girls: Hard Dollar

Slaid Cleaves: Texas Love Song: Still Fighting The War

Bill Chambers: Dreaming ‘Bout Texas: Sleeping With The Blues

Sterling Highway: You & West Texas in a Frame: single

Emmylou Harris: Waltz Across Texas Tonight: Songbird – Rare Tracks & Forgotten Gems

Middle Texas Set:

Butch Hancock: West Texas Waltz: Own & Own

Turnpike Troubadours: If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band): High Cotton – A Tribute to Alabama

Kenny Rogers: Planet Texas: Something Inside So Strong

Gary Nicholson, Darrell Scott, & Tim O’Brien: Texas Cookin’: This One’s For Him – A Tribute To Guy Clark

Texas Cities, Pt. 2:

The Bart Walker Band: Austin City Limits Sign: Who I Am

Old Crow Medicine Show: Sweet Amarillo: Remedy

Todd Snider: Corpus Christi Bay: The Excitement Plan

Doug Sahm: (Is Anybody Going To) San Antone: Original Texas Groover

Jimmy Webb w/Lucinda Williams: Galveston: Jimmy Webb

Closing Texas Set:

Guy Clark: Texas 1947: The Essential Guy Clark

Pat Green: I Like Texas: Dancehall Dreamer

Garry, DJ

Lost Music Saloon

WRIR 97.3 FM

Richmond, Virginia

www.wrir.org

Playlist:

garry 140 August 28th, 2017

Posted In: Music, Music Shows