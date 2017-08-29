Dog Germs 8/29/17 edition

just in time for their upcoming shows here in Richmond and Charlottesville, we have the new “best of” double album from God Module…so we’ll hear a track from that as well as tracks from the opening bands, Blakk Glass, Midnight Myth, and Visions In Black!

of course, we’ll hear some Depeche Mode for those of you going to see them in D.C.!

and i’ll play you a track from Little Graves, who have a show coming up in Charlottesville in a couple of weeks!

also on tonight’s show, i have new music from Alaska’s Lucidstatic and some new/old music from Lords Of Acid! all this and much more too…including your requests! upcoming shows: God Module, Blakk Glass, Midnight Myth, Visions In Black on September 4th @ Fallout, Richmond, VA

God Module, Blakk Glass, Midnight Myth, Visions In Black on September 5th @ Cinema Taco, Charlottesville, VA

depeche mode w/warpaint on september 7th @ verizon center, washington, d.c.

Little Graves on September 12th @ Cinema Taco, Charlottesville, VA

Ethan Lipscomb on September 19th @ Cinema Taco, Charlottesville, VA

adam ant w/Glam Skanks on september 20th @ the national, richmond, va

Drab Majesty, Unmaker, Sacramence on September 20th @ Strange Matter, Richmond, VA

Electric Six on September 28th @ Black Cat, Washington, D.C.

the psychedelic furs on september 29th @ the norva, norfolk, va

vnv nation and ivardensphere on september 30th @ strange matter, richmond, va

the psychedelic furs on september 30th @ the national, richmond, va

Crystal Castles on September 30th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

The Church w/The Helio Sequence on October 1st @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

kmfdm, ohgr, lord of the lost on october 5th @ the state theatre, falls church, va

rob zombie on october 5th @ portsmouth pavilion, portsmouth, va

rob zombie on october 6th @ classic amphitheatre, richmond, va

Tricky on October 11th @ U Street Music Hall, Washington, D.C.

One-Eyed Doll, Doll Skin, Sadartha, Graveside Breakfast on October 18th @ The Canal Club, Richmond, VA

soulfly as nailbomb, cannibas corpse, noisem, lody kong on october 24th @ the broadberry, richmond, va

The Dresden Dolls w/This Way To The Egress on October 31st @ 9:30 Club, Washington D.C.

Front Line Assembly, Cubanate, Vampyre Anvil on November 7th @ The State Theatre, Falls Church, VA

Playlist:

noizhed 110 August 29th, 2017

