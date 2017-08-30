Global A Go-Go: Wednesday August 30, 3:00-5:00 PM

Gogol Bordello (pictured above), maybe the most exciting live band in the USA right now, with members hailing from Ukraine, Russia, China, Scotland, Ethiopia, Ecuador and Belarus, have been making America great since 1999. They’re just released their seventh studio album, Seekers And Finders — you’ll hear a track this week on Global A Go-Go.

Also this week: new releases and reissues from across Latin America, a deep dive into South African bubblegum, and English folk-rock from the 60s to today.

A podcast of this week’s program will be available soon at http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/series/Global+A+Go-Go.

Playlist:

