The Church of the Ecstatic 8/30/17 – The Chariot Card

Taking a bit of a different tack tonight- going from the inverse interpretation of the card, to the upright one. Moving from lack of control, pressure, and helplessness, to discipline, focus, and willpower.

I can do it. So can you. Never give up!

Playlist:

Sister Euphonia 123 August 30th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows