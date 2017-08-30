Wed B’fast Blend…as blendy as ever

Jay here, in for DJ Ginger, doing my funky, soulful best to fill her slinky boots.

On a more serious note, here’s a list of groups that are helping victims in Houston. You know what to do:

Texas Diaper Bank / SPCA of Texas / Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County / Galveston Bay Foundation / Houston Food Bank / Galveston County Food Bank / Coastal Bend Community Foundation / Nueces County Community Action Agency / Houston Diaper Bank / Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend / Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies/ Food Bank of Corpus Christi / Gulf Coast Humane Society / Galveston Island Meals on Wheels

Playlist:

jaysandusky 113 August 30th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows