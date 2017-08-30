WRIR PRESENTS: PSA CHARLOTTESVILLE Part 2

“The state didn’t flush my eyes, the state didn’t take glass out of my hand”
“These are swastikas, sieg heil, these are NAZIS”

Part 2 of the audio documentary series PSA CHARLOTTESVILLE dives deeper beyond the attack to hear accounts of political climate, police and takeaways from August 12th’s violent attack and protest in Charlottesville VA.

Find Episode 1 on soundcloud by searching PSA Charlottesville

 

94 August 30th, 2017

