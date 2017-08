Secret Bonus Level: The 1,000,000th Episode! Part 7: Lithium Zeppelin

.

I may have overbooked this episode. After last week when we had four no-shows, maybe I was a little nervous about this one. That just makes it SO MUCH MORE AWESOME THOUGH.

You know my style. I’ll recap this episode more thoroughly soon. Check back in a day or so.

Playlist:

NoahPage 216 August 31st, 2017

Posted In: Music, Music Shows