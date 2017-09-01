What the Fontaine?!: Wailin Storms + Sextile (9/1/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

Big thanks to LJ for subbing last week. I got to see Wailin Storms, and they’ve given me a copy of their upcoming album! Then last night I got to see Sextile (along with Serqet and Shadow Age), which was a lotta fun. I’ll play a couple of songs from them, too, along with Suicide, Devo, Alien Sex Fiend, D.A.F., Tuxedomoon, etc. Tune in 9-11pmEDT!

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Wailin Storms – Hurricane Trash Wave

Wailin Storms – Down in South Texas

Sextile – Sterilized

Suicide – Rocket USA

Devo – Girl U Want

Alien Sex Fiend – Ignore the Machine

Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft (DAF) – Ein Bisschen Krieg

Tuxedomoon – What Use?

Sextile – AVC

Nitzer Ebb – Murderous

Atari Teenage Riot – Atari Teenage Riot

Killing Joke – Savage Freedom

Cop Shoot Cop – Seattle

Siouxsie + Banshees – Love in a Void

X-Ray Spex – The Day the World Turned Day-Glo

The Cure – Killing an Arab

Swell Maps – Let’s Build a Car

Joy Division – Isolation

Didjits – Who’s Ready to Get High?

Mission of Burma – That’s How I Escaped My Certain Fate

The Damned – New Rose

The Birthday Party – Zoo Music Girl

Alien Sex Fiend – I Walk the Line [request]

Swell Maps – Midget Submarines

Ohi Ho Bang Bang – The Three

The Stranglers – Get a Grip on Yourself

Alternative TV – Action Time Vision

Fad Gadget – Collapsing New People

Wire – I Am the Fly

Renegade Soundwave – Biting My Nails

