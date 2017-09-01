“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”
Big thanks to LJ for subbing last week. I got to see Wailin Storms, and they’ve given me a copy of their upcoming album! Then last night I got to see Sextile (along with Serqet and Shadow Age), which was a lotta fun. I’ll play a couple of songs from them, too, along with Suicide, Devo, Alien Sex Fiend, D.A.F., Tuxedomoon, etc. Tune in 9-11pmEDT!
Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155
AIM: WhatTheFontaine Phone: 804.649.9737
CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.
More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine
————————————————————————————————-
Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations
Wailin Storms – Hurricane Trash Wave
Wailin Storms – Down in South Texas
Sextile – Sterilized
Suicide – Rocket USA
Devo – Girl U Want
Alien Sex Fiend – Ignore the Machine
Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft (DAF) – Ein Bisschen Krieg
Tuxedomoon – What Use?
Sextile – AVC
Nitzer Ebb – Murderous
Atari Teenage Riot – Atari Teenage Riot
Killing Joke – Savage Freedom
Cop Shoot Cop – Seattle
Siouxsie + Banshees – Love in a Void
X-Ray Spex – The Day the World Turned Day-Glo
The Cure – Killing an Arab
Swell Maps – Let’s Build a Car
Joy Division – Isolation
Didjits – Who’s Ready to Get High?
Mission of Burma – That’s How I Escaped My Certain Fate
The Damned – New Rose
The Birthday Party – Zoo Music Girl
Alien Sex Fiend – I Walk the Line [request]
Swell Maps – Midget Submarines
Ohi Ho Bang Bang – The Three
The Stranglers – Get a Grip on Yourself
Alternative TV – Action Time Vision
Fad Gadget – Collapsing New People
Wire – I Am the Fly
Renegade Soundwave – Biting My Nails
Fontaine 109 September 1st, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Leave a Reply