Children of the Night: The Other Way of Stopping Vampires

On tonight’s Children of the Night, we start with three songs featuring drummer/percussionist Stewart Copeland from three different bands, The Police, Oysterhead and his latest Gizmodrome (w/Adrian Belew). We’ll slip some new Queens of the Stone Age in between there.

We’ve also got music from Future Islands, Hoops, Big Thief, Lucy Dacus (recorded at the 2016 WRIR Party for the Rest of Us), Kevin Morby, Shannon Lay, and Japanese Breakfast, who are all playing in RVA next week.

And we’ve got new music from Iron & Wine, Kllo, War on Drugs, Jackie Greene, J. Roddy Walston & the Business, Oh Sees, and TOPE. And we’ll throw in some old favorites too.

Won’t you join me?

Playlist:

TonyJ42 155 September 2nd, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows