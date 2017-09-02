djannag 122 September 2nd, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
we tried listening to your playlist around noon, but couldn’t find that weird, kind of scatting, track that we heard you spin. what was that track that was two guys, “what are you, some kind of nut?” “i ain’t no kinda nut. ba-da da-dee-dee cha cha” etc over 60’s sounding background music????
It was ‘Some Kind of Nut’ by Andy Corey. Sorry I forgot to list it!- anna g
