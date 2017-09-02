The Labor of Loving Music

Good morning,

Welcome to your weekend! We have arrived to a three day weekend for many. This Monday, we focus on Labor Day and saying thank you to our ancestors who fought the fight to bring us more human work weeks. Be sure to thank them.

Prayers are out to all those in Texas who are dealing with the loses from Harvey.

Walk in Peace,

Tall Feathers

Playlist:

132 September 2nd, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

