A Little Of This / A Little Of That

Hey Listeners,

Well this is the sad bookend show to my Memorial Day show that kicked off the summer. Hate to see summer go, but fall always means lots of great music in Richmond.

Tonight’s show has lots of different things going on. Lots of new tracks and artists I haven’t played on my show before. We’ll also play some Steely Dan and some work-related songs. I’ve also got a pair of tickets to give away to the Kevin Morby show at The Broadberry this coming Friday night (9/8) – so we’ll showcase his work too.

Keep it tuned right here and enjoy!

The Haberdasher

Playlist:

Haberdasher 106 September 4th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows