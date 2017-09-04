A Little Of This / A Little Of That

Hey Listeners,

Well this is the sad bookend show to my Memorial Day show that kicked off the summer. Hate to see summer go, but fall always means lots of great music in Richmond.

Tonight’s show has lots of different things going on. Lots of new tracks and artists I haven’t played on my show before. We’ll also play some Steely Dan and some work-related songs. I’ve also got a pair of tickets to give away to the Kevin Morby show at The Broadberry this coming Friday night (9/8) – so we’ll showcase his work too.
Keep it tuned right here and enjoy!

The Haberdasher

Playlist:

106 September 4th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

View comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram