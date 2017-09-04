A double-themed show of Labor Day cuts and baseball tunes on today’s Lost Music Saloon. I’ll also pay respects to the passing of Steely Dan’s Walter Becker, and give a quick nod to Jonathan Edwards who plays here in Richmond later this week. Enjoy!
Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: Sept. 4, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: Labor Day + Baseball
Labor Day + Baseball Set #1:
James McMurtry: We Can’t Make It Here
Sam Baker: Baseball
John Conlee: Working Man
Sam Bush: The Wizard of Oz
Terri Hendrix: Monopoly
Steve Goodman: A Dying Cub Fan’s Last Request
R.I.P. Walter Becker
– Steely Dan: Pearl of the Quarter: Countdown To Ecstasy
Labor Day + Baseball Set #2:
Steve Earle: Copperhead Road
Kenny Roby: Ace, My Radio & Baseball
Rodney Crowell: The Obscenity Prayer (Give It To Me)
John Fogerty: Centerfield
Randy Newman: Mr. President (Have Pity on the Working Man)
Wilco w/Billy Bragg: Joe DiMaggio Done It Again
Jonathan Edwards @ the Tin Pan this Friday, Sept. 8th @ 8 p.m.:
– Sunshine
Labor Day + Baseball Set #3:
Bottle Rockets: Welfare Music
Marah: Rain Delay
Ed Pettersen: Gather the Family ‘Round
Terry Allen: Red Leg Boy
Hard Working Americans: Blackland Farmer
Bob Dylan: Catfish
Old Crow Medicine Show: Levi
Kenny Rogers: The Greatest
R.I.P. Walter Becker
– Steely Dan: With a Gun: Pretzel Logic
Labor Day + Baseball Closing Set:
Zoe Muth & Her Lost High Rollers: Tired Worker’s Song
Bruce Springsteen: Glory Days
Stan Swiniarski: They Called Me an American
Peter, Paul & Mary: Right Field
Will Kimbrough: I Lie
Terry Cashman: Talkin’ Baseball
Rodney Crowell: Don’t Get Me Started
The Simpsons: Bagged Me a Homer
Garry, DJ
Lost Music Saloon
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, Virginia
www.wrir.org
garry 140 September 4th, 2017
Posted In: Music, Music Shows
Leave a Reply