Lost Music Saloon: Sept. 4, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: Labor Day + Baseball

A double-themed show of Labor Day cuts and baseball tunes on today’s Lost Music Saloon. I’ll also pay respects to the passing of Steely Dan’s Walter Becker, and give a quick nod to Jonathan Edwards who plays here in Richmond later this week. Enjoy!

Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: Sept. 4, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: Labor Day + Baseball

Labor Day + Baseball Set #1:

James McMurtry: We Can’t Make It Here

Sam Baker: Baseball

John Conlee: Working Man

Sam Bush: The Wizard of Oz

Terri Hendrix: Monopoly

Steve Goodman: A Dying Cub Fan’s Last Request

R.I.P. Walter Becker

– Steely Dan: Pearl of the Quarter: Countdown To Ecstasy

Labor Day + Baseball Set #2:

Steve Earle: Copperhead Road

Kenny Roby: Ace, My Radio & Baseball

Rodney Crowell: The Obscenity Prayer (Give It To Me)

John Fogerty: Centerfield

Randy Newman: Mr. President (Have Pity on the Working Man)

Wilco w/Billy Bragg: Joe DiMaggio Done It Again

Jonathan Edwards @ the Tin Pan this Friday, Sept. 8th @ 8 p.m.:

– Sunshine

Labor Day + Baseball Set #3:

Bottle Rockets: Welfare Music

Marah: Rain Delay

Ed Pettersen: Gather the Family ‘Round

Terry Allen: Red Leg Boy

Hard Working Americans: Blackland Farmer

Bob Dylan: Catfish

Old Crow Medicine Show: Levi

Kenny Rogers: The Greatest

R.I.P. Walter Becker

– Steely Dan: With a Gun: Pretzel Logic

Labor Day + Baseball Closing Set:

Zoe Muth & Her Lost High Rollers: Tired Worker’s Song

Bruce Springsteen: Glory Days

Stan Swiniarski: They Called Me an American

Peter, Paul & Mary: Right Field

Will Kimbrough: I Lie

Terry Cashman: Talkin’ Baseball

Rodney Crowell: Don’t Get Me Started

The Simpsons: Bagged Me a Homer

Garry, DJ

Lost Music Saloon

WRIR 97.3 FM

Richmond, Virginia

www.wrir.org

garry 140 September 4th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music, Music Shows