Time Again for a Special Guest: Ducky Shincracker

Local musician and banjo extraordinaire, John Anthony DeMaio, is in the studio tonight discussing his music and an upcoming debut performance. John has been a tireless player since his arrival to RVA in 2015 and it shows, his commitment and drive to the music is evident in his playing. I’m glad to finally have him come on the show and chat with me, its been a long time coming to say the least!

