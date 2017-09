Church of the Ecstatic 9/6/17 – Takin’ care of Business and Learning the ABC’s – OF LIFE

Since we covered the Chariot card of the tarot last week, I got on a kick of finding songs good for working hard, and I’d also been finding songs that spell things out – so after this Labor Day weekend, I’ve got tunes for both those going back to work, and back to school! Kind of. Enjoy!

Playlist:

Sister Euphonia 123 September 6th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows