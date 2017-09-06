Global A Go-Go: Wednesday September 6, 3:00-5:00 PM

The African influence on music from the Americas is vast. On this week’s program, you’ll hear seven different styles of music from Latin America, each of which is just one degree removed from Africa. Included will be a new release by Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo from Venezuela (pictured above), who’ll be performing at this year’s Richmond Folk Festival.

Also this week: female singers from the Red Sea region; low-tech electronica, made in Africa; and Afro-funk, DC style.

A podcast of this week’s program will be available soon at http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/series/Global+A+Go-Go.

Playlist:

96 September 6th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

View comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram