Bright! Shiny! New! — Friday Morning Breakfast Blend

So many great new releases just in this last couple of months! There’s some twang, some indy rock, a tiny bit of rap, american Afro-funk, Re-releases from 1970s Somalia, LOTS of good stuff. What more could you want from your AM Radio? Nuthin.

Enjoy,

Princess Beet Farmer

Playlist:

beets 170 September 8th, 2017

Posted In: Music, Music Shows