Open Source RVA September 8, 2017

FRIDAY MEANS OPEN SOURCE RVA! Listen in at noon on WRIR 97.3 FM as host Don Harrison explores the local impact of the Trump administration decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. Joining the discussion is Vilma Seymour (pictured), the president of the Richmond chapter of League of United Latin American Citizens, Nicte Diaz, a DACA recipient and Virginia Commonwealth University student, and Plumas at VCU member Oriella Mejia. … and the Source’s monthly food segment, Open Face, returns with the youth perspective! Correspondent Piet Jones speaks to a trio of budding young gourmands who participated in a traveling Food Critic Summer Camp at Richmond Montessori School. Bailey, Ashanti, and Brinda join Piet, and instructor Lily Boyd, to offer critiques of area restaurants and discuss the hometown dishes they prefer (hint: Ethiopian). THE SOURCE IS STRONG IN THIS ONE! Today at 12 p.m. — high noon — on WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and http://wrir.org,

OSRVA 148 September 8th, 2017

