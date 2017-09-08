TONIGHT FOR THE FIRST TIME, INTERVIEW WITH THE LOCAL HARD ROCK/HEAVY METAL LOCAL BAND EMPERIAL MARCH!!!

I will be interviewing Eddie- lead singer/guitar player and Brian-bass player of the local hard rock/heavy metal band out of Richmond, VA. They will be opening for OVERKILL AND CROWB AR on SEPT. 14TH AT CANAL CLUB IN RICHMOND, which starts at 5pm. Plus tonight I will be playing score from movies of the late TOBE HOOPER who died on August 26th, 2017. Toby was best known for being a director, screenwriter, and producer for the horror genre. HE DID THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE, POLTERGEIST, LIFEFORCE, THE FUNHOUSE, EATEN ALIVE, AND INVADERS FROM MARS, to just name a few. I dedicate this night to him and also EMPERIAL MARCH for their upcoming show with OVERKILL. THRASH IT UP!!! PLUS …GOTHIC LIZARD NEW SINGLE “IN THE DARK” TONIGHT!!!

Yancy Lambert 214 September 8th, 2017

