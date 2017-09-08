What the Fontaine?!: Iron Reagan Tix Giveaway (9/8/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

I’ve got an Iron Reagan tix giveaway for Sunday at The Camel. And songs for “men driving in circles” (NASCAR), a song for my friend in Florida, and new releases bands have given me lately. Tune in 9-11pmEDT.

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Butthole Surfers – Moving to Florida [for Cat in Ft. Lauderdale]

“men driving in circles” (NASCAR) set:

Cake – Race Car Ya-Yas

Primus – Jerry Was a Race Car Driver

L7 – Shirley

Spike Jones + His City Slickers – Dance of the Hours

Ministry – Jesus Built My Hotrod

Southern Culture on the Skids – Dirt Track Date

Iron Reagan – Your Kid’s an Asshole [Sun @ The Camel]

Iron Reagan – A Dying World

Stinking Lizaveta – LBJ [Saturday @ Gal5]

Stinking Lizaveta – The Drop

Beex – Depression Time [Sat at “ask a punk”]

Beex – Butch

Chrome Daddy Disco – Viva Las Vegas

Rattlemouth – Angels and Demons

Happy Lucky Combo – Peanuts and Popcorn

Sarah White – Sweetheart (w/ Dave Matthews)

The Bronzed Chorus – Books

The Coathangers – Perfume

Vulcanite – Nowhere to Run

Motorhead – No Class

Scratch Acid – Mary Had a Little Drug Problem

You’ve Got Foetus on Your Breath – Today I Started Slogging Again

Brain Tentacles – The Sadist

Fontaine 109 September 8th, 2017

Playlist:

