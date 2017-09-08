What the Fontaine?!: Iron Reagan Tix Giveaway (9/8/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

I’ve got an Iron Reagan tix giveaway for Sunday at The Camel. And songs for “men driving in circles” (NASCAR), a song for my friend in Florida, and new releases bands have given me lately. Tune in 9-11pmEDT.

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Butthole Surfers – Moving to Florida  [for Cat in Ft. Lauderdale]

“men driving in circles” (NASCAR) set:
Cake – Race Car Ya-Yas
Primus – Jerry Was a Race Car Driver
L7 – Shirley
Spike Jones + His City Slickers – Dance of the Hours
Ministry – Jesus Built My Hotrod
Southern Culture on the Skids – Dirt Track Date

Iron Reagan – Your Kid’s an Asshole  [Sun @ The Camel]
Iron Reagan – A Dying World
Stinking Lizaveta – LBJ  [Saturday @ Gal5]
Stinking Lizaveta – The Drop

Beex – Depression Time  [Sat at “ask a punk”]
Beex – Butch
Chrome Daddy Disco – Viva Las Vegas
Rattlemouth – Angels and Demons

Happy Lucky Combo – Peanuts and Popcorn
Sarah White – Sweetheart (w/ Dave Matthews)
The Bronzed Chorus – Books
The Coathangers – Perfume

Vulcanite – Nowhere to Run
Motorhead – No Class
Scratch Acid – Mary Had a Little Drug Problem

You’ve Got Foetus on Your Breath – Today I Started Slogging Again
Brain Tentacles – The Sadist

109 September 8th, 2017

Playlist:

