Children of the Night: RIP Walter Becker

Tonight, we pay tribute to Walter Carl Becker (February 20, 1950 – September 3, 2017) the co-founder, guitarist, bassist, and co-songwriter of Steely Dan. We’ll play a few Steely Dan songs, some covers of Steely Dan songs by Umphrey’s McGee & Warren Haynes band, and a song that sampled a Steely Dan song.

We’ve also got music from the bands playing today’s (9/9) Stone’s Throw Down on Brown’s Island and music from a few other bands playing RVA this week.

Playlist:

