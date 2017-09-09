Good morning,
Saturday again and we rise up greeting our day. Grandmother moon smiles on us as we look to the sky.
Prayers for all those devastated by Hurricane Irma and for all who are in her path.
Events in October:
Walk in Peace,
Tall Feathers
InterTribal 132 September 9th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Tags: indigenous, Indigenous Music, intertribal, native america, native american, Native American Drum, native american flute, Native American Music, native american musicians, WRIR
Leave a Reply