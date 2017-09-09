Walking in the Moon Light

Good morning,

Saturday again and we rise up greeting our day. Grandmother moon smiles on us as we look to the sky.

Prayers for all those devastated by Hurricane Irma and for all who are in her path.

Events in October:

  • Looking for something out of ordinary? Check out The Gathering. October 21 – 22, 2017

Walk in Peace,

Tall Feathers

Playlist:

132 September 9th, 2017

