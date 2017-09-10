Bebop and Beyond with Mr. Jazz presents:

Second week in September. Time is marching on, and so are we. Great marching Music today. Check it out !

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Charles Moffett, Harry Connick,Jr., Stacy Rowles, Steve Turre, Cat Anderson, Scott Hamilton, Mel Torme, Joseph

Jarman, Cannonball Adderley, Bobby Short, Arvell Shaw, Earl Klug, Charlie Byrd, Jon Hendricks, Jack McDuff, Earl May,

Louis Nelson, Roy Ayres, Oliver Lake and David Williams.

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Dave Stryker/Footprints/Strykin’ Ahead/Strikezone/2017

Vijay Iver Sextet/Far From Over/Far From Over/ECM/2017

Gerald Becket/Bernie’s Tune Oblivion/Summit/2017

Christian McBride Big Band/Gettin’ To It/Mack Avenue/2017

Orbert Davis/Bottoms Up/Paradise Blue/3Sixteen/2017

Adam Neiwood/Sandy’s Dance/Paradigm Shift/Vectordisc/2017

Adrian Cunningham/Let’s Fall In Love/Jazz Speak/Arbors/2017

Cecile McLorin Salvant/Devil May Care/Dreams and Daggers/Mack Avenue/2017

Tony Allen/Moody Boy/The Source/Blue Note/2017

Charles Overton Group/Passion Dance/Urbane Jazz/2017

Brian Hudson/NYC/Nexy Level/BHM/2017

Mike Stern/B Train/Trip/Heads Up/2017

Dave Askren-Jeff Benedict/Moments Notice/Come Together/Tapestry/2017

Dave Potter/Country By Choice/You Already Know/Summit/2017

Negroni’s Trio/Brazilian Love Affair/New Era/Sony Music/2017

Bill Goodwin Quartet/Comin’ Home Baby/At The Lafayette Bar/Vectordisc/2017

Nathan Brown Trio/Curley’s Revenge/This Is The Moment/Gut String Records/2017

