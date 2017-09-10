Bebop and Beyond with Mr. Jazz presents:
Second week in September. Time is marching on, and so are we. Great marching Music today. Check it out !
BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Charles Moffett, Harry Connick,Jr., Stacy Rowles, Steve Turre, Cat Anderson, Scott Hamilton, Mel Torme, Joseph
Jarman, Cannonball Adderley, Bobby Short, Arvell Shaw, Earl Klug, Charlie Byrd, Jon Hendricks, Jack McDuff, Earl May,
Louis Nelson, Roy Ayres, Oliver Lake and David Williams.
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996
Dave Stryker/Footprints/Strykin’ Ahead/Strikezone/2017
Vijay Iver Sextet/Far From Over/Far From Over/ECM/2017
Gerald Becket/Bernie’s Tune Oblivion/Summit/2017
Christian McBride Big Band/Gettin’ To It/Mack Avenue/2017
Orbert Davis/Bottoms Up/Paradise Blue/3Sixteen/2017
Adam Neiwood/Sandy’s Dance/Paradigm Shift/Vectordisc/2017
Adrian Cunningham/Let’s Fall In Love/Jazz Speak/Arbors/2017
Cecile McLorin Salvant/Devil May Care/Dreams and Daggers/Mack Avenue/2017
HOUR # 2
Tony Allen/Moody Boy/The Source/Blue Note/2017
Charles Overton Group/Passion Dance/Urbane Jazz/2017
Brian Hudson/NYC/Nexy Level/BHM/2017
Mike Stern/B Train/Trip/Heads Up/2017
Dave Askren-Jeff Benedict/Moments Notice/Come Together/Tapestry/2017
Dave Potter/Country By Choice/You Already Know/Summit/2017
Negroni’s Trio/Brazilian Love Affair/New Era/Sony Music/2017
Bill Goodwin Quartet/Comin’ Home Baby/At The Lafayette Bar/Vectordisc/2017
Nathan Brown Trio/Curley’s Revenge/This Is The Moment/Gut String Records/2017
SO MUCH MUSIC…….SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 September 10th, 2017
