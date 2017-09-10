PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 9/10/2017

Mr. Jazz in this morning for my time in the Big Chair. Enjoy !

HOUR # 1

Harold Mabern/I Get A Kick Out Of You/To Love And Be Loved/Smoke Session/2017

Jane Ira Bloom/Cornets of Paradise/Wild Lines/Outline/2017

Ralph Bowen/A Cast of Crabs/Ralph Bowen/Positone/2017

Yelena Eckemoff Quintet/Vision Of A Hunt?In The Shadow of a Cloud/YEM/2017

John Vanore/St Louis Blues/Stolen Moments/Acoustical Concepts/2017

Andrew Scott Quartet/Safe!/The Brightest Minute/Cellar Live/2017

Douye/Someone To Watch Over Me/Daddy Said So/Groove Note/2017

George Freeman/That’s All/90 Going On Amazing/BluJazz/2017

#Boomerangs/Low Ride/Horizon Sunset/Big Round/2017

Matt Wilson/Choose/Honey and Salt/Palmett0/2017

Matt Cappy/Sacrawmento/Church and State/MCM/2017

HOUR # 2

Miles Donahue/Innocent Bystander/The Bug/Whaling City Sound/2017

Steps Ahead/Oops/Steppin’ Out/Sunnyside/2017

Carol Welsman/Manha de CarnavalFor You/Welcar/2017

Mauricio De Souza/Spring Ain’t Here/Trajetorias/Pitoca/2017

John Beasley/Criss Cross/MONK’estra Vol.2/Mack Avenue/2017

Marcus Monteiro/Sagg Shootin’ His Arrow/Another Part of Me/Whaling City Sound/2017

Triocity/Skylark/I Believe In Youy/Origin/2017

Tardo Hammer/Samba Do Brilho/Swinging On A Star/Cellar Live/2017

Unhinged Sextet/None The Wiser/Don’t Blink/OA2/2017

Pauline Jean/Anmwey/Nwayo/PJM/2016

SO MUCH MUSIC……..SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 September 10th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows