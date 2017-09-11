Lost Music Saloon presents:

Today’s Lost Music Saloon hits a couple of topics, plus brings you some new music. Songs about New York City for the 16th anniversary of 9-11; a few songs about floods & rain for Irma; and a bunch of new songs to keep things fresh. Enjoy!

New Music Set #1:

Eric Westbury: The Cavalcade: Atomic Wilderness

R.X. Bertoldi: Black Coffee: After Midnight

American Opera: Small Victories: Retrospective

Sarah Jaffee: Help Yourself: Bad Baby

New York Set #1:

Woody Allen: New York Monologue

Ryan Adams: New York

Ace Frehley: New York Groove

Steve Earle: N.Y.C.

New Music Set #2:

Southern Star: Make It Last: Southern Star

Joel Madison Blount: Fool: Taming the Wind

Tyler Childers: Honky Tonk Flame: Purgatory

Mike McGuire: I’d Like to be the Man (My Dog Thinks I Am): Sedona

High Water Everywhere Set:

Bob Dylan: High Water

Randy Newman: Louisiana 1927

Lone Justice: Dixie Storms

Lonnie Johnson: Back Water Blues

New Music Set #3:

Cris Jacobs: The Devil or Jesse James: Dust to Gold

Beth Bombara: I Tried (Too Late): Map & No Direction

The Texas Gentlemen: Pain: TX Jelly

Karen & the Sorrows: Walk Through the Desert: The Narrow Place

New York Set #2:

Manhattan Transfer: Boy From NYC

Neil Diamond: New York Boy

Two Cow Garage: Alphabet City

Rise: Posing As Human

New Music Set #4:

Vince Mira: True Love: El Radio

Kesha (w/Dolly Parton): Old Flames: Rainbow

Taj Mahal & Keb Mo’: Waiting On the World to Change

Iron & Wine: Last Night: Beast Epic

Live in Richmond @ The Broadberry Sun. 9/17 @ 8 p.m.:

The Whiskey Strings Tour:

– Billy Strings: Dust in a Baggie: EP

– The Whiskey Shivers: Southern Sisyphus: Some Part of Something

Closer:

Steven Martinez: Uber: Lucky

