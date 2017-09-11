The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit presents:

New Music Machine Warm-Up Show

Hey Listeners,

Lots of great new tracks in tonight’s set. We’ll kick it off with a band I saw Saturday night in a backyard house concert up in Church Hill. But really this is a warm-up for tomorrow night. I’m covering The New Music Machine so I’ve been focusing on new releases and we’ll hear lots of them tonight.

Keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

Wylder – Saturday night at the East Grace Street House Concert

Playlist:

Haberdasher 106 September 11th, 2017

