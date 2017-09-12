Wide Ear Folk presents:

Charlie Parr has a new album, Yipeee!

Charlie Parr, Mama’s Broke, Langhorne Slim and Eddie Berman all have new music out. I’ll share some of it with you today on WEF because sharing is nice…..

Playlist:

111 September 12th, 2017

