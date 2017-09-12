Wide Ear Folk presents:
Charlie Parr, Mama’s Broke, Langhorne Slim and Eddie Berman all have new music out. I’ll share some of it with you today on WEF because sharing is nice…..
ericwalters 111 September 12th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Current [email protected] *
Leave this field empty
1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220
Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)
Studio: 804.649.9737
Fax: 804.622.1436
P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220
[email protected]
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Leave a Reply