I’ve fallen off of my 12 Fl. Oz. Wagon lately, experimented with some new stuff, brought some completely different things to the show and really expanded what I ever thought I’d play on my show.
Tonight, we throw most of that in the trash and dig deep into a catalog of music that may have gotten a little dusty… but then I’ll probably still mix some new stuff in there that fits.
There’s vinyl and tapes and music that’s just gettin’ sucked right out of the sky.
Let’s do this.

129 September 12th, 2017

