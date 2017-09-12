Dog Germs / Happy House presents:

Dog Germs 9/12/13 edition

we get the show going tonight with some tunes from people playing in Richmond in the next couple of weeks…namely Adam Ant, Glam Skanks, Drab Majesty, Unmaker, and Sacramence!
plus, i also have for you new music from God Module, FIRES, Inertia, Eisbrecher, Mortiis, and The Barbarellatones!
all this and much more…including your requests!

upcoming shows:

Ethan Lipscomb on September 19th @ Cinema Taco, Charlottesville, VA
Adam Ant w/Glam Skanks on september 20th @ the national, richmond, va
Drab Majesty, Unmaker, Sacramence on September 20th @ Strange Matter, Richmond, VA
Electric Six on September 28th @ Black Cat, Washington, D.C.
the psychedelic furs on september 29th @ the norva, norfolk, va
vnv nation and ivardensphere on september 30th @ strange matter, richmond, va
the psychedelic furs on september 30th @ the national, richmond, va
Crystal Castles on September 30th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.
The Church w/The Helio Sequence on October 1st @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.
kmfdm, ohgr, lord of the lost on october 5th @ the state theatre, falls church, va
rob zombie on october 5th @ portsmouth pavilion, portsmouth, va
rob zombie on october 6th @ classic amphitheatre, richmond, va
Tricky on October 11th @ U Street Music Hall, Washington, D.C.
One-Eyed Doll, Doll Skin, Sadartha, Graveside Breakfast on October 18th @ The Canal Club, Richmond, VA
soulfly as nailbomb, cannibas corpse, noisem, lody kong on october 24th @ the broadberry, richmond, va
The Dresden Dolls w/This Way To The Egress on October 31st @ 9:30 Club, Washington D.C.
Front Line Assembly, Cubanate, Vampyre Anvil on November 7th @ The State Theatre, Falls Church, VA
Gary Numan w/Me Not You on December 9th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

Playlist:

110 September 12th, 2017

