Dog Germs / Happy House presents:

we get the show going tonight with some tunes from people playing in Richmond in the next couple of weeks…namely Adam Ant , Glam Skanks , Drab Majesty , Unmaker , and Sacramence !

upcoming shows:

Ethan Lipscomb on September 19th @ Cinema Taco, Charlottesville, VA

Adam Ant w/Glam Skanks on september 20th @ the national, richmond, va

Drab Majesty, Unmaker, Sacramence on September 20th @ Strange Matter, Richmond, VA

Electric Six on September 28th @ Black Cat, Washington, D.C.

the psychedelic furs on september 29th @ the norva, norfolk, va

vnv nation and ivardensphere on september 30th @ strange matter, richmond, va

the psychedelic furs on september 30th @ the national, richmond, va

Crystal Castles on September 30th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

The Church w/The Helio Sequence on October 1st @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

kmfdm, ohgr, lord of the lost on october 5th @ the state theatre, falls church, va

rob zombie on october 5th @ portsmouth pavilion, portsmouth, va

rob zombie on october 6th @ classic amphitheatre, richmond, va

Tricky on October 11th @ U Street Music Hall, Washington, D.C.

One-Eyed Doll, Doll Skin, Sadartha, Graveside Breakfast on October 18th @ The Canal Club, Richmond, VA

soulfly as nailbomb, cannibas corpse, noisem, lody kong on october 24th @ the broadberry, richmond, va

The Dresden Dolls w/This Way To The Egress on October 31st @ 9:30 Club, Washington D.C.

Front Line Assembly, Cubanate, Vampyre Anvil on November 7th @ The State Theatre, Falls Church, VA

Gary Numan w/Me Not You on December 9th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.