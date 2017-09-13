Over the Edge of the Pop Narcotic presents:

Soul and Twang and the Occassional Textual Departure, on the Otto Music Show (aka Over the Edge of the Pop Narcotic)

This week a gentle show of soul and twang. And we’ll of course depart the text OTEOPN style. Enjoy. DJottoJD

Playlist:

djottojd 150 September 13th, 2017

