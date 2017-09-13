Global A Go-Go presents:

Wednesday September 13, 3:00-5:00 PM

Terapia (therapy): that’s what Colombians call the urban dance music of Cartagena and Barranquilla which is based on African, Antillean, indigenous and Afro-Colombian styles. It’s good for what ails you — find out why this week on Global A Go-Go, and hear a track from the brand-new album by terapia masters Son Palenque (pictured above).

Also this week: folk-rock with Indonesian and Greek seasoning; new Afrobeat from Professor Wouassa and Antibalas; and more of la guitare from the Sahara Desert.

A podcast of this week’s program will be available soon at http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/series/Global+A+Go-Go.

Playlist:

96 September 13th, 2017

