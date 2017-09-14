Activate! presents:

Activate! September 14 – September 21

If I can squeeze in over 30 bands on Activate! at 5pm, you can squeeze at least one live show into your schedule this week. Two options I’ll include are the three-day Richmond Fight Back Fest with Cloak/Dagger (pictured) and Erin & the Wildfire’s album release show. Plus, you could win tickets to see Polyphia as well as The Whiskey Shivers at The Broadberry or the sold out Pg. 99 show! Click here for the podcast: http://wrir.org/listen/

Playlist:

Mike Rutz 107 September 14th, 2017

