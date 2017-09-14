Breakfast Blend w/ Galaxy Girl & Friends presents:
*BIG* Thank You to Georgie for hosting last week!
This week’s show is thick with international electronic waves, and a few songs that remind me of other songs. Oooh, I hope you like it. Clipping. Deerhoof. Antibalas. Nadine Shah. Thee Oh Sees (who now just go by Oh Sees). And so much more!!!
(PS – I wish I knew how to pronounce the title on this sweet Soviet album cover!)
GalaxyGirl 19 September 14th, 2017
