Breakfast Blend w/ Galaxy Girl & Friends presents:

Galaxy Girl – 20170914 – International Electronic Waves

*BIG* Thank You to Georgie for hosting last week!

This week’s show is thick with international electronic waves, and a few songs that remind me of other songs. Oooh, I hope you like it. Clipping. Deerhoof. Antibalas. Nadine Shah. Thee Oh Sees (who now just go by Oh Sees). And so much more!!!

(PS – I wish I knew how to pronounce the title on this sweet Soviet album cover!)

Playlist:

19 September 14th, 2017

