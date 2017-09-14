Commonwealth of Notions presents:

The Commonwealth of Notions – September 14th, 2017

Good Afternoon,

Today’s The Commonwealth of Notions will be a bit all over the place. I want to take a mix tape philosophy in bouncing around thematically. We’ll cover new local, old favorites, songs that take us back to a good or bad place and everything in between. Perfect for those days where you aren’t sure if it’s the last remaining days of summer or if we are seeing the first glimpses of fall.

Look below for the playlist!

As always, thanks for tuning in and supporting all things local!

Playlist:

