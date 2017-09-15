Friday Morning Breakfast Blend presents:

Call me hippy, but I like the way the 60s sounded, and obviously if you’ve ever heard the show you know that I like hearing music from outside the US. Luckily I’m not the only person in the world who loves those two things and in last ten or fifteen years there’ve been countless compilations of Psychedelic and garage rock from X, Y, or Z part of the earth. They’re awesome, and today I’m going to dig my teeth into some of my favorites. Turkey, Thailand, India, Egypt, Morocco, Czechoslovakia, Persia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Niger, South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria, USA. All amazing! Tune in! Much Peace and Love! Princess Beet Farmer

