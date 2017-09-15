Mother’s Milk / Mood Indigo presents:

Mood Indigo 16 – Emo-tional Jams

I’ve been waiting to get to this night since starting Mood Indigo and here it is: Emo Nite. For me, and probably like some of you, middle school was my awakening to the “emo” genre (at least the emo of my time). Little did I know that entering the emo portal would introduce multiple different genres to my hormone driven/parent’s-don’t-get-me mind. It’s still a consistent listen and never a disappointment. But, maybe I’m bias…

So tonight showcases some bands and songs from the genre that pulls my heart strings the most. A personal reflection, if you will. Hope you enjoy! If you have any requests, def call the stu. (804) 649-9737

