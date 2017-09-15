Open Source RVA presents:

Open Source RVA September 15, 2017

GET TO KNOW YOUR ANTIFA! On Fridays’ episode of Open Source RVA, now at noon, host Don Harrison talks with “Val” and “Eric,” two members of the Antifa-Seven Hills group, who speak about the anti-fascist movement in the wake of the deadly August Charlottesville rally. They discus the tactics and reputation of Antifa leaders locally and across the nation, and offer their thoughts on whether something like Charlottesville could happen in Richmond (and stay tuned for next week’s Source when we present a special report from the Robert E. Lee Monument protest and counter-protest planned for Sept. 16). And hold on to your CAFR!! Melissa Vaughan and Jessse Perry from RVA Dirt return with another installment of the Quick and Dirty City Council Lineup — yes, these brave correspondents sit through Richmond city council meetings so you don’t have to. And we also present another scene-stealing episode of Curtain Call, our bi-weekly look at all things thespian, produced by the Richmond Theatre Critics Circle. In this installment, the critics critique Firehouse Theater’s production of Food, Clothing and Shelter. and Virginia Rep’s Fun Home. RICHMOND’S AUDIO NEWS DIGEST HAS NEVER BEEN DIGESTIER! Listen to the Source noon on Friday on WRIR 97.3 FM and http://wrir.org.

OSRVA 148 September 15th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows