What the Fontaine?! presents:

What the Fontaine?!: Special Guests Ryan Parrish + Al + Adam (9/15/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

My special guests tonight are Ryan Parrish (Iron Reagan, Suppression, etc) and his friends Al and Adam. They’re gonna take over and play you a bunch of metal! So tune in 9-11pmEDT for a rockin’ show (and maybe a few tall tales).

————————————————————————————————-

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Death – Evil Dead
Obituary – Chopped in Half
Grave – You’ll Never See
Napalm Death – Unfit Earth

Resurrection – Rage Within
Paralysis – Scorched by Demons
Asphyx – Vermin
Incantation – Devoured Death

Disincarnate – Monarch of the Sleeping Marches
Suffocation – Liege of Inveracity

Cryptopsy – Crown of Horns
Deicide – Dead by Dawn
Cannibal Corpse – A Skull Full of Maggots

109 September 15th, 2017

Playlist:

