What the Fontaine?! presents:

What the Fontaine?!: Special Guests Ryan Parrish + Al + Adam (9/15/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

My special guests tonight are Ryan Parrish (Iron Reagan, Suppression, etc) and his friends Al and Adam. They’re gonna take over and play you a bunch of metal! So tune in 9-11pmEDT for a rockin’ show (and maybe a few tall tales).

Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155

AIM: WhatTheFontaine Phone: 804.649.9737

CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.

More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine

————————————————————————————————-

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Death – Evil Dead

Obituary – Chopped in Half

Grave – You’ll Never See

Napalm Death – Unfit Earth

Resurrection – Rage Within

Paralysis – Scorched by Demons

Asphyx – Vermin

Incantation – Devoured Death

Disincarnate – Monarch of the Sleeping Marches

Suffocation – Liege of Inveracity

Cryptopsy – Crown of Horns

Deicide – Dead by Dawn

Cannibal Corpse – A Skull Full of Maggots

Fontaine 109 September 15th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows