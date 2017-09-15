What the Fontaine?! presents:
“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”
My special guests tonight are Ryan Parrish (Iron Reagan, Suppression, etc) and his friends Al and Adam. They’re gonna take over and play you a bunch of metal! So tune in 9-11pmEDT for a rockin’ show (and maybe a few tall tales).
Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations
Death – Evil Dead
Obituary – Chopped in Half
Grave – You’ll Never See
Napalm Death – Unfit Earth
Resurrection – Rage Within
Paralysis – Scorched by Demons
Asphyx – Vermin
Incantation – Devoured Death
Disincarnate – Monarch of the Sleeping Marches
Suffocation – Liege of Inveracity
Cryptopsy – Crown of Horns
Deicide – Dead by Dawn
Cannibal Corpse – A Skull Full of Maggots
