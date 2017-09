End Of The Century presents:

End Of The Century: New Age from the 1970’s & 1980’s

Good afternoon and a happy Caturday to you!

Sean here from the Cosmic Slop bringing you a very cosmic edition of End of The Century that explores the wild world of new age music from the 70’s and 80’s.

Headphones encouraged!

Playlist:

thediscocat 91 September 16th, 2017

