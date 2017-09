Paul’s Boutique / Rockin’ Modern Neon Sounds presents:

Paul’s Boutique Show: September 16, 2017

Back this week after a brief hiatus so that yours truly could take a vacation to see some old friends and check out the Hopscotch Festival. I’ve put together brief tributes to Jessi Zazu and Grant Hart, two incredible musicians both of whom passed away much too soon. I’ll also have the usual assortment of old and new nuggets. 11 am -1 pm.

Playlist:

