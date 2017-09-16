Top 30 new albums for week ending Sep 15th presents:

Top 30 new albums for week ending Sep 15th

Rank Artist Album Label
1 Antibalas Where the Gods Are in Peace Daptone
2 JD McPherson Undivided Heart and Soul New West
3 Offa Rex The Queen of Hearts Nonesuch
4 Hurray for the Riff Raff The Navigator ATO
5 Karen & the Sorrows The Narrow Place self-released
6 The Courtneys The Courtneys II Flying Nun
7 Mdou Moctar Sousoume Tamachek Sahelsounds
8 The National Sleep Well Beast 4AD
9 Gogol Bordello Seekers and Finders Cooking Vinyl
10 O.C. Same Moon Same Sun DITC Studios
11 RUMPUT Rumput self-released
12 Kelley Stoltz Que Aura Castle Face
13 Tyler Childers Purgatory Hickman Holler
14 Waxahatchee Out in the Storm Merge
15 Oh Sees Orc Castle Face
16 Dead Frog My Girl – Single self-released
17 Don Bryant Don’t Give up on Love Fat Possum
18 GoldLink At What Cost Squaaash Club / RCA
19 Alvvays Antisocialites Polyvinyl
20 Silver Torches Let it Be a Dream self-released
21 Emanuell Wildfire Wilson What Is 4 Me Is 4 Me Tccproductions
22 Big Kahuna Og & Graymatter Scooby Snax Mutant Academy
23 The Cyrenaics First Begotten Sun self-released
24 Christi Christi 2 DIY
25 Minor Poet And How! EggHunt
26 Nosaj Thing Parallels Innovative Leisure
27 Deerhoof Mountain Moves Joyful Noise
28 Mogwai Every Country’s Sun Temporary Residence Ltd.
29 Deer Tick Deer Tick, Vol. 1 Partisan
30 LCD Soundsystem American Dream DFA / Columbia

