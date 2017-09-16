Top 30 new albums for week ending Sep 15th presents:
|Rank
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|1
|Antibalas
|Where the Gods Are in Peace
|Daptone
|2
|JD McPherson
|Undivided Heart and Soul
|New West
|3
|Offa Rex
|The Queen of Hearts
|Nonesuch
|4
|Hurray for the Riff Raff
|The Navigator
|ATO
|5
|Karen & the Sorrows
|The Narrow Place
|self-released
|6
|The Courtneys
|The Courtneys II
|Flying Nun
|7
|Mdou Moctar
|Sousoume Tamachek
|Sahelsounds
|8
|The National
|Sleep Well Beast
|4AD
|9
|Gogol Bordello
|Seekers and Finders
|Cooking Vinyl
|10
|O.C.
|Same Moon Same Sun
|DITC Studios
|11
|RUMPUT
|Rumput
|self-released
|12
|Kelley Stoltz
|Que Aura
|Castle Face
|13
|Tyler Childers
|Purgatory
|Hickman Holler
|14
|Waxahatchee
|Out in the Storm
|Merge
|15
|Oh Sees
|Orc
|Castle Face
|16
|Dead Frog
|My Girl – Single
|self-released
|17
|Don Bryant
|Don’t Give up on Love
|Fat Possum
|18
|GoldLink
|At What Cost
|Squaaash Club / RCA
|19
|Alvvays
|Antisocialites
|Polyvinyl
|20
|Silver Torches
|Let it Be a Dream
|self-released
|21
|Emanuell Wildfire Wilson
|What Is 4 Me Is 4 Me
|Tccproductions
|22
|Big Kahuna Og & Graymatter
|Scooby Snax
|Mutant Academy
|23
|The Cyrenaics
|First Begotten Sun
|self-released
|24
|Christi
|Christi 2
|DIY
|25
|Minor Poet
|And How!
|EggHunt
|26
|Nosaj Thing
|Parallels
|Innovative Leisure
|27
|Deerhoof
|Mountain Moves
|Joyful Noise
|28
|Mogwai
|Every Country’s Sun
|Temporary Residence Ltd.
|29
|Deer Tick
|Deer Tick, Vol. 1
|Partisan
|30
|LCD Soundsystem
|American Dream
|DFA / Columbia
New Recordings Added:
Anna C. 7 September 16th, 2017
Posted In: Charts
Tags: Antibalas, Hurray for the Riff Raff, JD McPherson, Karen & the Sorrows, Offa Rex
