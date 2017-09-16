Rank Artist Album Label

1 Antibalas Where the Gods Are in Peace Daptone

2 JD McPherson Undivided Heart and Soul New West

3 Offa Rex The Queen of Hearts Nonesuch

4 Hurray for the Riff Raff The Navigator ATO

5 Karen & the Sorrows The Narrow Place self-released

6 The Courtneys The Courtneys II Flying Nun

7 Mdou Moctar Sousoume Tamachek Sahelsounds

8 The National Sleep Well Beast 4AD

9 Gogol Bordello Seekers and Finders Cooking Vinyl

10 O.C. Same Moon Same Sun DITC Studios

11 RUMPUT Rumput self-released

12 Kelley Stoltz Que Aura Castle Face

13 Tyler Childers Purgatory Hickman Holler

14 Waxahatchee Out in the Storm Merge

15 Oh Sees Orc Castle Face

16 Dead Frog My Girl – Single self-released

17 Don Bryant Don’t Give up on Love Fat Possum

18 GoldLink At What Cost Squaaash Club / RCA

19 Alvvays Antisocialites Polyvinyl

20 Silver Torches Let it Be a Dream self-released

21 Emanuell Wildfire Wilson What Is 4 Me Is 4 Me Tccproductions

22 Big Kahuna Og & Graymatter Scooby Snax Mutant Academy

23 The Cyrenaics First Begotten Sun self-released

24 Christi Christi 2 DIY

25 Minor Poet And How! EggHunt

26 Nosaj Thing Parallels Innovative Leisure

27 Deerhoof Mountain Moves Joyful Noise

28 Mogwai Every Country’s Sun Temporary Residence Ltd.

29 Deer Tick Deer Tick, Vol. 1 Partisan