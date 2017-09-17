PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 9/17/2017 presents:

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Roy Ayers, Muhal Richard Abrams, Steve Coleman, Joe Temperley, Chico Hamilton, Marlena Shaw, John Coltrane,

Frank Foster, Ray Charles, Les McCann, Jimmy Woode, Albert Ammons, Earl May, Jack McDuff, David Williams

and Emily Remler.

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop[ Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Woody Shaw-Louis Hayes/A Night In Tunisia/The Tour Vol. 2/High Note/2017

Kirk Lightsey-Harold Danko/Delores/Shorter By Two/Sunnyside/2017

Dee Dee Bridgewater/Yes, Im Ready/Memphis… Yes,I’m Ready/Okeh/2017

Vector Families/Free Funk !/For those about to Jazz/Sunnyside/2017

Jim Self-John Chiodini/Blue Daniel/Floating In Water/Basset Hound Music/2017

Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles/St. Louis Blues/Gin & Moonlight/Cuttin’ Records/2017There’ll Be Other Timesa/

Chuck Owen/Into The Blue/Whispers on The Wind/MAMA/2017

MJ Territo/There’ll Be Other Times/Ladies Day/Jollie Mollie Music/2017

Steve Smith/Mr. P. C./Heart of the Citty/BFM Jazz/2017

HOUR # 2

Tom Harrell/Apple House/Moving Pictures/High Note/2017

Lauren Kinhan/Save Your Love For Me/A Sleepin’ Bee/Dotted i Records/2017

John Daversa/Donna Lee/Wobbly Dance Flower/BFM Jazz/2017

Leon Russell/This Masquerade/On A Distant Shore/Palmetto/2017

Johnny Summers/Suite Jubilation/The Life/Flipp Records/2017

Martial Solal-Dave Liebman/On Green Dolphin Street/Masters in Bordeaux/Sunnysside/2017

Behn Gillece/Bags’s Mood/Walk of Fire/Posi- Tone/2017

Kermit Ruffin- Irvin Mayfield/Drop Me Off In New Orleans/A Beautiful Life/Basin Street/2017

Vanessa Racci/’O Solo Mio/Itasliana Fresca/VRE/2017

Logan Strosahl Team/Wherein the Beast/ Book I of Arthur/Sunnyside/2017

Hoaxter/Octagon/Crash Test/Illicit Productions/2017

Dave Potter/Whisper Not/You Already Know/Summit/2017

