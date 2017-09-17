PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 9/17/2017 presents:
Back with you again with a all New Music show. Enjoy !
BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Roy Ayers, Muhal Richard Abrams, Steve Coleman, Joe Temperley, Chico Hamilton, Marlena Shaw, John Coltrane,
Frank Foster, Ray Charles, Les McCann, Jimmy Woode, Albert Ammons, Earl May, Jack McDuff, David Williams
and Emily Remler.
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop[ Grandpop/Impulse/1996
Woody Shaw-Louis Hayes/A Night In Tunisia/The Tour Vol. 2/High Note/2017
Kirk Lightsey-Harold Danko/Delores/Shorter By Two/Sunnyside/2017
Dee Dee Bridgewater/Yes, Im Ready/Memphis… Yes,I’m Ready/Okeh/2017
Vector Families/Free Funk !/For those about to Jazz/Sunnyside/2017
Jim Self-John Chiodini/Blue Daniel/Floating In Water/Basset Hound Music/2017
Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles/St. Louis Blues/Gin & Moonlight/Cuttin’ Records/2017There’ll Be Other Timesa/
Chuck Owen/Into The Blue/Whispers on The Wind/MAMA/2017
MJ Territo/There’ll Be Other Times/Ladies Day/Jollie Mollie Music/2017
Steve Smith/Mr. P. C./Heart of the Citty/BFM Jazz/2017
HOUR # 2
Tom Harrell/Apple House/Moving Pictures/High Note/2017
Lauren Kinhan/Save Your Love For Me/A Sleepin’ Bee/Dotted i Records/2017
John Daversa/Donna Lee/Wobbly Dance Flower/BFM Jazz/2017
Leon Russell/This Masquerade/On A Distant Shore/Palmetto/2017
Johnny Summers/Suite Jubilation/The Life/Flipp Records/2017
Martial Solal-Dave Liebman/On Green Dolphin Street/Masters in Bordeaux/Sunnysside/2017
Behn Gillece/Bags’s Mood/Walk of Fire/Posi- Tone/2017
Kermit Ruffin- Irvin Mayfield/Drop Me Off In New Orleans/A Beautiful Life/Basin Street/2017
Vanessa Racci/’O Solo Mio/Itasliana Fresca/VRE/2017
Logan Strosahl Team/Wherein the Beast/ Book I of Arthur/Sunnyside/2017
Hoaxter/Octagon/Crash Test/Illicit Productions/2017
Dave Potter/Whisper Not/You Already Know/Summit/2017
SO MUCH MUSIC……………………SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 September 17th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Awesome show today! I loved the mix of straight ahead, edgy (a bit out), sultry, New Orleansy….a lovely stew! As always, on your show, learned something new (the 2 piano tribute to Wayne Shorter), which will cost me money, but money happily spent!
Keep doing what you’re doing, Mr. Jazz!