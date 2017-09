The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit presents:

It Was 25 Years Ago Today…

Hey Listeners,

Well I’m happy to use a new Tift Merritt cover of a Johnny Thunders track to kick off tonight’s show with a Dolls’ medley. Near the top of the hour we’ll play some Robert Randolph and I’ll give away a pair of tickets to see him and his band on Saturday night at the Broadberry. Keep it tuned here. When prompted – call in and win tickets.

The Haberdasher

Playlist:

Haberdasher 106 September 18th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows