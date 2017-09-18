Lost Music Saloon presents:
Welcome to another “all new music” edition of the Lost Music Saloon. Well…almost all new music, because I’ll also open with my annual bluegrassy shout-out to the ‘Skins, and close with a couple of tunes from acts passing thru Richmond later this week. So kick back and open up your ears & your mind to some of the good music being released this summer.
Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: Sept. 18, 2017: All New Music
The Seldom Scene: Hail To The Redskins: Act 3
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (w/Lucius): Fool Me Once: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
The Tallest Man On Earth w/yMusic: Revelation Blues: The Tallest Man On Earth & yMusic EP
Hiss Golden Messenger: Domino (Time Will Tell): Hallelujah Anyhow
PJ Harvey & Ramy Essam: The Camp: single
Medicine Hat: Comes Around: Medicine Hat
Max Gomez: Make It Me: Me & Joe
Fastball: Secret Agent Love: Step Into Light
Shelby Lynne & Alison Moorer: Lungs: Not Dark Yet
Ray Wylie Hubbard (w/Lucinda Williams & Eric Church): Tell the Devil I’m Gettin’ There as Fast as I Can: Tell the Devil I’m Gettin’ There as Fast as I Can
Tom Russell: Up in the Old Hotel: Folk Hotel
The Good Graces: Take Heart: Set Your Sights
Shakey Graves: Stereotypes of a Blue Collar Male: Shakey Graves and The Horse He Rode In On
Richard Thompson: She Twists the Knife Again: Acoustic Classics II
A.J. Croce: The Heart That Makes Me Whole: Just Like Medicine
Deerhoof (w/The Staple Singers): Freedom Highway: Mountain Moves
Antibalas: Gold Rush: Where the Gods Are in Peace
Deer Tick: Sea of Clouds: Deer Tick, Vol. 1
Flamin’ Groovies: I’d Rather Spend My Time With You: Fantastic Plastic
The National: The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness: Sleep Well Beast
Gregg Allman: Willin’: Southern Blood
Deer Tick: Wants/Needs: Deer Tick, Vol. 2
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers (w/David Hidalgo): Them Changes: Stompin’ Ground
JD McPherson: Crying’s Just A Thing You Do: Undivided Heart And Soul
Radney Foster: For You To See The Stars: For You To See The Stars
Tokyo Rosenthal: Hundred Mile Man: This Minstrel Life
Jack Tempchin: Already Gone: Peaceful Easy Feeling – The Songs Of Jack Tempchin
Billy Strings: Doin’ Things Right: Turmoil And Tinfoil
Ryan Koenig: This Old Main Drag Is About To Drag Me Down: Two Different Worlds
Live in Richmond This Week:
Red Molly: Caleb Meyer (live): Never Been To Vegas
Dori Freeman: Tell Me: Dori Freeman
Double Naught Spy Car: Rhymes Of Chimney: Moof
