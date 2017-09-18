Lost Music Saloon presents:

Welcome to another “all new music” edition of the Lost Music Saloon. Well…almost all new music, because I’ll also open with my annual bluegrassy shout-out to the ‘Skins, and close with a couple of tunes from acts passing thru Richmond later this week. So kick back and open up your ears & your mind to some of the good music being released this summer.

The Seldom Scene: Hail To The Redskins: Act 3

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (w/Lucius): Fool Me Once: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

The Tallest Man On Earth w/yMusic: Revelation Blues: The Tallest Man On Earth & yMusic EP

Hiss Golden Messenger: Domino (Time Will Tell): Hallelujah Anyhow

PJ Harvey & Ramy Essam: The Camp: single

Medicine Hat: Comes Around: Medicine Hat

Max Gomez: Make It Me: Me & Joe

Fastball: Secret Agent Love: Step Into Light

Shelby Lynne & Alison Moorer: Lungs: Not Dark Yet

Ray Wylie Hubbard (w/Lucinda Williams & Eric Church): Tell the Devil I’m Gettin’ There as Fast as I Can: Tell the Devil I’m Gettin’ There as Fast as I Can

Tom Russell: Up in the Old Hotel: Folk Hotel

The Good Graces: Take Heart: Set Your Sights

Shakey Graves: Stereotypes of a Blue Collar Male: Shakey Graves and The Horse He Rode In On

Richard Thompson: She Twists the Knife Again: Acoustic Classics II

A.J. Croce: The Heart That Makes Me Whole: Just Like Medicine

Deerhoof (w/The Staple Singers): Freedom Highway: Mountain Moves

Antibalas: Gold Rush: Where the Gods Are in Peace

Deer Tick: Sea of Clouds: Deer Tick, Vol. 1

Flamin’ Groovies: I’d Rather Spend My Time With You: Fantastic Plastic

The National: The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness: Sleep Well Beast

Gregg Allman: Willin’: Southern Blood

Deer Tick: Wants/Needs: Deer Tick, Vol. 2

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers (w/David Hidalgo): Them Changes: Stompin’ Ground

JD McPherson: Crying’s Just A Thing You Do: Undivided Heart And Soul

Radney Foster: For You To See The Stars: For You To See The Stars

Tokyo Rosenthal: Hundred Mile Man: This Minstrel Life

Jack Tempchin: Already Gone: Peaceful Easy Feeling – The Songs Of Jack Tempchin

Billy Strings: Doin’ Things Right: Turmoil And Tinfoil

Ryan Koenig: This Old Main Drag Is About To Drag Me Down: Two Different Worlds

Live in Richmond This Week:

Red Molly: Caleb Meyer (live): Never Been To Vegas

Dori Freeman: Tell Me: Dori Freeman

Double Naught Spy Car: Rhymes Of Chimney: Moof

