Over the Edge of the Pop Narcotic presents:

Black Consciousness on Over the Edge of the Pop Narcotic

A political and intellectual movement that has roots in the early 1970’s South African anti-apartheid movement (think Biko), and American hard bop jazz, funk and soul, black consciousness is pervasive in the world’s pop musics. I’m taking on the daunting task of trying to play some of the music that has connections in black consciousness tonight. Not going to have too much say. The music talks well enough for itself. Enjoy DJottoJD.

Playlist:

150 September 20th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

View comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram