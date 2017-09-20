Global A Go-Go presents:

Wednesday September 20, 3:00-5:00 PM

Cumbia is probably more popular now than it’s ever been.  And that’s saying something when you’re talking about a style of music almost 200 years old.

La Misa Negra (pictured above) from Oakland CA is part of the latest generation of musicians to embrace the idiom.  You’ll hear a track from their brand-new album this week on Global A Go-Go, alongside sounds from the 1950s that inspire them.

Also this week: the best reggae songs I heard this summer; when Meklit says “I want to sing for them all,” who’s she talking about?; and a beautiful new recording from Mali’s Trio Da Kali and the Kronos Quartet.

A podcast of this week’s program will be available soon at http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/series/Global+A+Go-Go.

September 20th, 2017

