Today’s episode of Activate! will be a Lite one featuring the host of The Commonwealth of Notions. Shannon Cleary will be running through the concert calendar for your ears and a few surprises will be tossed in for good measure!

9/21/2017 – Erin and The Wildfire Record Release Show with Sid Kingsley and McKinley Dixon at The Camel

9/22/2017 – Madeline Kenney w/ Minor Poet, Riki Shay and Majjin Boo at Gallery 5

9/28/2017 – Gull, Jeweled Snakes and Stephanie at Champion RVA

9/23/2017 – Blush Face Record Release Show with Bad Magic, Gull and Go Cozy

9/23/2017 – The Broadberry Presents: RVA Live feat. Matthew E. White, Bio Ritmo, Natalie Prass, Clair Morgan and Tim Barry at Carpenter Theatre

9/23/2017 – Robert Randolph and The Family Band with Big Mama Shakes at The Broadberry

9/27/2017 – Wilsen with Glass Twin and Various Eggs at The Camel

9/28/2017 – Mikrowaves at Flora

9/23/2017 – Elisa Faires, Dazeases, Womajich Dialyseiz and Rachel Lynch at Vagabond

9/30/2017 – Antiphons w/ Bad Magic and Well Wisher at Hardywood

