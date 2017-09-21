Activate! presents:
Greetings,
Today’s episode of Activate! will be a Lite one featuring the host of The Commonwealth of Notions. Shannon Cleary will be running through the concert calendar for your ears and a few surprises will be tossed in for good measure!
Look below for the concert calendar/playlist!
As Always, Thanks for Tuning In and Supporting All Things Local!
9/21/2017 – Erin and The Wildfire Record Release Show with Sid Kingsley and McKinley Dixon at The Camel
9/22/2017 – Madeline Kenney w/ Minor Poet, Riki Shay and Majjin Boo at Gallery 5
9/28/2017 – Gull, Jeweled Snakes and Stephanie at Champion RVA
9/23/2017 – Blush Face Record Release Show with Bad Magic, Gull and Go Cozy
9/23/2017 – The Broadberry Presents: RVA Live feat. Matthew E. White, Bio Ritmo, Natalie Prass, Clair Morgan and Tim Barry at Carpenter Theatre
9/23/2017 – Robert Randolph and The Family Band with Big Mama Shakes at The Broadberry
9/27/2017 – Wilsen with Glass Twin and Various Eggs at The Camel
9/28/2017 – Mikrowaves at Flora
9/23/2017 – Elisa Faires, Dazeases, Womajich Dialyseiz and Rachel Lynch at Vagabond
9/30/2017 – Antiphons w/ Bad Magic and Well Wisher at Hardywood
