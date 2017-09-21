Commonwealth of Notions presents:

The Commonwealth of Notions – September 21st, 2017

Good Afternoon,

Welcome to the show! Today’s show will be all over the place. There is a lot of local to sift through and a few national favorites to drop into the mix. It feels perfect considering that we are officially entering the Fall season. Let’s get ready for hoodie weather with a Commonwealth of Notions start to the weekend!

Look below for the playlist!

As Always, Thanks for Tuning In and Supporting All Things Local!

Playlist:

shannon.cleary 120 September 21st, 2017

Posted In: Music, Music Shows