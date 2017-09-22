Open Source RVA presents:

Open Source RVA for September 22, 2017

MAKING NEWS-TALK GREAT AGAIN! On Friday’s episode of Open Source RVA, we present a show-length edition of our political roundtable segment, Scotch and Reason, hosted by Don Mears. This installment is all about Richmond’s Confederate monuments, and was taped live at McCormack’s Big Whisky Grill in Regency Square Mall. Joining Mr. Mears will be Caroline Orr, also known as RVAWonk, Open Source RVA host emeritus Chris Dovi, conservative blogger Shaun Kinney and Stephen Ruxton, instructor of American politics of the University of South Carolina. ….and don’t miss our segment on the Robert E. Lee protest. Producer Krysti Albus spent the day of the protest with members of the Black Lives Matter greater New York chapter, who came to town to counter protest at the event. Her on-the-scene audio report is must-hear stuff. WE AIN’T JUST WHISTLING DIXIE WITH THIS SOURCE! Listen in at noon to Richmond’s audio news digest on WRIR 97.3 FM and http://wrir.org.

148 September 22nd, 2017

Playlist:

    Posted In: Music Shows

    View comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

    Broadcasting From

    1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

    Phone

    Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

    Studio: 804.649.9737

    Fax: 804.622.1436

    Mail to

    P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

    Email

    [email protected]

    Social Media

    Twitter Facebook Instagram