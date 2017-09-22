Open Source RVA presents:

Open Source RVA for September 22, 2017

MAKING NEWS-TALK GREAT AGAIN! On Friday’s episode of Open Source RVA, we present a show-length edition of our political roundtable segment, Scotch and Reason, hosted by Don Mears. This installment is all about Richmond’s Confederate monuments, and was taped live at McCormack’s Big Whisky Grill in Regency Square Mall. Joining Mr. Mears will be Caroline Orr, also known as RVAWonk, Open Source RVA host emeritus Chris Dovi, conservative blogger Shaun Kinney and Stephen Ruxton, instructor of American politics of the University of South Carolina. ….and don’t miss our segment on the Robert E. Lee protest. Producer Krysti Albus spent the day of the protest with members of the Black Lives Matter greater New York chapter, who came to town to counter protest at the event. Her on-the-scene audio report is must-hear stuff. WE AIN’T JUST WHISTLING DIXIE WITH THIS SOURCE! Listen in at noon to Richmond’s audio news digest on WRIR 97.3 FM and http://wrir.org.

OSRVA 148 September 22nd, 2017

Playlist:

